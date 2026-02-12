SI:AM | Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang Blasts Team’s ‘Embarrassing’ Effort

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I think the most compelling moment of these Olympics thus far was Jessie Diggins’s effort at the end of the 10-km interval cross-country race this morning. Fighting through a rib injury, Diggins pushed herself to the limit to win the bronze medal and collapsed to the ground in obvious pain.

Big trouble in the Little Apple

Kansas State was blown out 91-62 at home by Cincinnati, and Wildcats coach Jerome Tang didn’t hold back during his postgame press conference .

“This was embarrassing,” Tang said. “These dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform. There will be very few of them in it next year. I’m embarrassed for the university. I’m embarrassed for our fans, our student section. It is just ridiculous. We got practice at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning and we will get this thing right. I have no answer and no words.”

Kansas State is now 1–10 in Big 12 play, tied with Utah for last place in the conference. The Wildcats’ lone victory in league play came against the Utes on Jan. 20.

“These dudes got to have some pride, man,” Tang continued. “They got to have some pride. It means something to wear a K-State uniform. It means something to put on this purple, man. Everything this university is about and all that it’s been about [and] why I love this place, man. They don’t love this place, so they don’t deserve to be here.”

Tang told the assembled media he’d allow them to ask two questions. The second one was about fans in the K-State student section wearing paper bags over their heads.

“I’d wear a paper bag too if I was them,” Tang said before getting up and leaving the room.

The blowout marked the 10th time in program history that the Wildcats have lost by at least 25 points at home. Three of those 10 losses have come in the past two seasons. The Wildcats got smacked by Iowa State, 95–61, just last week.

Tang’s claim that many of his players won’t be on the team next season is probably correct, but will he be the one making those decisions? It isn’t unreasonable to think that the Wildcats will also have a new coach. Tang coached K-State to an Elite Eight appearance in his first season in charge in 2022–23, losing to Florida Atlantic in the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats have posted losing records in conference play in each of the past three seasons, though, and appear to be headed toward rock bottom.

K-State is 4–13 this season against power-conference competition. It ranks 340th out of 365 Division I teams in points allowed per game (80.8) and 282nd in defensive rating (110.1). The Wildcats are currently allowing the most points per game in program history.

Tang’s statement about what it means to wear the K-State uniform isn’t just bluster, either. This is a storied program that has a long winning tradition. The Wildcats have won 19 regular-season conference championships and reached the NCAA tournament 32 times. They’re not as historically consistent as their rivals in Lawrence, but they’ve been fairly successful in the recent past. From 2008 to ’19, K-State made nine NCAA tournament appearances in 12 years. But that seems like ancient history now.

