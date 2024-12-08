Zac Robinson was Oklahoma State's 'Top Choice' for Potential HC Opening
Oklahoma State was looking at another former Cowboy to lead the football program if a coaching search was needed.
On Friday, OSU football had one of the most dramatic days in recent history. After reports of coordinators Kasey Dunn and Bryan Nardo being fired on Wednesday, the school’s board of regents had an executive session to discuss the future of OSU head coach Mike Gundy.
Signs pointed toward a potential ugly ending to Gundy’s 20-year tenure as head coach before the sides came to an agreement on a restructured contract on Saturday. While the terms of the agreement are yet to be released, it appears that Gundy took a pay cut to help the team through this new era of college football dominated by NIL and the transfer portal.
However, the Cowboys were ready to go another route if things with Gundy fell through. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, former OSU quarterback Zac Robinson was OSU’s top choice to be his replacement.
Robinson is currently in his first season as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, where his offense ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in yardage. After spending the past few seasons as an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams, Robinson has emerged as a young coaching star.
Of course, Robinson played quarterback at OSU from 2006-09 and finished with 8,317 yards and 66 touchdowns across 45 games.
Considering OSU has its coordinator positions to fill, it’s possible that Robinson could still be on the team’s radar. While getting an NFL offensive coordinator to come to Stillwater for the same position would be a difficult task, it’s at least worth the call for the Cowboys. With some misses on recent coordinator hires, making a big splash like that could be in the future for the Cowboys, anyway.
