Cowgirl Golf's Grace Kilcrease Ranked No. 2 in the Nation
The name Grace Kilcrease may not be on your OSU sports radar, but it should be. The Oklahoma State Cowgirl golfer is entering her junior season at O-State following a breakout 2023-24 campaign with Tulsa. She played in 12 tournaments a year ago and finished with a 72.7 stroke average in 35 rounds.
Kilcrease joined the Cowgirl golf team in August following two seasons with the University of Tulsa. Oklahoma State welcome in Grace with open arms. The 2024 American Athletic All-Conference First-Team golfer from a season ago has already made some noise for the orange and black this season.
Grace Kilcrease was ranked No. 2 in the first NCAA rankings released on Wednesday afternoon. The ranking system is brand new this season for collegiate golfers. The new rankings system is through Scoreboard by Clippd. The system factors in difficulty of course, the field depth and numerous other important aspects of the game when determining player rankings.
How exactly did Kilcrease climb the rankings so quickly? She had one of the hottest starts of any NCAA golfer this. Grace was moved into the No. 2 spot after winning the Carmel Cup, breaking the school record for lowest round with a 63 at the Schooner Fall Classic and places in the top 10 in her first three tournaments as an Oklahoma State Cowgirl.
She only sits behind Arkansas’ Maria Jose Marin is ranked number one in the nation. Kilcrease beat Marin by one stroke in the recent Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach Golf Links. With Grace holding down the No. 2 spot, the Cowgirls of Oklahoma State are currently ranked 30th in the recently released poll. Sophomore Ellie Bushnell cracked the top 100 rankings and is currently ranked 93rd in the Nation.
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls will hit the links again on Monday at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup in Oklahoma City.
