Oklahoma State Wins 12th Golf National Championship
Oklahoma State sophomore Eric Lee all but had the match and championship wrapped up heading into the 18th hole with a one-stroke lead. Lee had just snapped the tie on 17 with a long birdie putt to go up one stroke. In true Oklahoma State fashion, the 18th would prove to be a historic moment for Lee and the Oklahoma State golf program.
Virginia's Josh Duangmanee had played lights out golf through 17 holes, but he knew going into the 18th that he had to make some magic happen. He sent his tee shot deep into the rough, and the 2025 National Championship seemed to be heading back to Stillwater for the 12th time in program history.
The golf Gods weren't quite finished with Eric Lee just yet. He proceeded to send a shot well over the green into the rough. With the match coming down to a near-impossible shot from an unthinkable lie, Lee was ready for his moment in the spotlight.
He hit a near-perfect chip shot that trickled to within feet of the hole as the crowd went wild. The perfect pitch shot from Lee sealed the victory for the Cowboys and will go down as one of the most memorable shots in Oklahoma State golf history.
“I don’t think I can even explain it in words,” Lee said. “It feels unreal. It’s going to be pretty emotional. I’m going to try to soak it in.”
This marks the 54th national championship for the Oklahoma State athletic department and the first since 2023, when men’s cross country won the national championship in Charlottesville, Virginia.
“That’s what it’s all about,” said head coach Alan Bratton. “Oklahoma State has now won 12 (national) championships, but it’s the first one with these kids. They’ve heard stories, and we’ve had some of our best players of all time talk to them just a couple of weeks ago.
"Now they have their own stories to share and a responsibility for them to continue to deliver those messages to the younger players so that we can keep this thing going. You hope for that kind of chemistry in every group, and we’ve got it with this team.”
True freshman Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson was the first Cowboy to log a victory with 3&1 showing over Maxi Puregger. Sophomore Gaven Lane won his match over Paul Change and Ethan Fang won over Bryan Lee.