Ollie Gordon Ranks as No. 4 Running Back Prospect Per Mel Kiper
Despite his slow-ish start to the season, Ollie Gordon II remains one of the top players in college football. As reflected by Mel Kiper’s 2025 NFL Draft big board rankings.
Per Kiper, Gordon ranked as the fourth-best running back in the class, which will send hundreds of talented players to the big leagues. Kiper has long been an NFL Draft expert, and this year projects Colorado hybrid Travis Hunter, Michigan defensive back Will Johnson and Tennessee linebacker James Pearce Jr. to go in the top-three, respectively.
Through three games this season, Gordon has rushed for just 216 yards on 62 carries, churning out just 3.5 yards per attempt. He’s already amassed four touchdowns in total, but has yet to return to his Heisman-worthy form from a season ago.
Still, with a solid frame, speed and patience, Gordon projects to be one of the better backs in the class, and one that should bounce back this collegiate season and thrive behind NFL offensive lines.
Only Boise State’s Ashton Jeanie, North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton and Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins ranked ahead of Gordon on Kiper’s big board. Depending on how the 2025 draft shakes out, that would likely make Gordon a day two selection in the second or third round.
At least year’s draft, the first running back off the board was selected No. 46 overall, followed by three more in the third round.
