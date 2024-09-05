Arkansas QB Excited for Matchup with Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansas Razorbacks will officially renew a long-standing rivalry on Saturday. And all parties, from the coaches to the starting quarterbacks and beyond, are excited for the matchup.
Taylen Green, the Razorback's shiny new quarterback, was the latest to express his excitement.
“It’s extremely exciting, this is one of the reasons you come to the University of Arkansas.” Green said on The Paul Finebaum show ahead of Saturday’s matchup. “I would say Oklahoma State is a really great team. Really disciplined, really athletic,”
“One thing we’re really focused on is doing our job — letting the rest take care of itself. We’re excited to be on the road, be the underdog. They’re ranked 16th in the country, it’s a great opportunity to show everybody what we have.”
Green, a fourth-year transfer from Boise State, threw 16-for-23 for 229 yards and two touchdowns en route to the Razorbacks rout of in-state rival Arkansas-Pine Bluff last Saturday. Now, he’ll face a tough challenge in Oklahoma State.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman echoed his QB’s sentiments.
"I believe I went to one of those games when I was in high school," Pittman said Wednesday during the SEC teleconference. "Somebody said it’s been 44 years, which means that’s the exact same time I’ve been out of high school, so that kind of hit me a little bit. But yeah, excited to have the game again."
OSU is currently a 7.5-point favorite over Arkansas at home.
