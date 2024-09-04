Beating Arkansas Could be Needed Resume Booster for Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma State football squad kicked off their season with a resounding win over South Dakota State last Saturday, sealing a resume-booster over one of the top FCS teams in the country.
Heisman hopeful Ollie Gordon ran for 126 yards en route to three touchdowns in total. And quarterback Alan Bowman saw one of the better performances of his collegiate career, totaling 245 yards through to air to go along with two touchdowns in a game well-managed.
At the end of the season, OSU’s win over the Jackrabbits will be a sneakily good one.
Next Saturday, though, OSU has a chance to add a quality win over a former rival in Arkansas. A win over an SEC opponent in non-conference play would send the team’s resume into another stratosphere altogether.
As has been the case for several years now, it’s all about resume in regard to the College Football Playoffs. And that will especially be the case moving forward in the 12-team format. And a win over Arkansas could be the difference in a Playoff berth of Oklahoma State should they miss out on the Big 12 championship.
Despite not being ranked, the Razorbacks will still be a tough challenge for the Cowboys, and shouldn't be taken lightly, especially this early in the season. Last week, Arkansas saw a resounding 70-0 victory over in-state rival Arkansas-Pine Bluff, putting together a dominant two-way performance.
OSU will have its chance to build a Playoff-worth resume with teams like No. 11 Utah, No. 17 Kansas State and more down the line. But there's no question a win over the Razorbacks in Week 2 would cement the team means business.
