Breaking Down Cowgirl Softball Star Ruby Meylan’s Incredible Month

Lately, Oklahoma State pitcher Ruby Meylan has been unstoppable.

On Tuesday, the senior from Omaha, Neb., was named the Big 12 pitcher of the week fourth time this season, a reward for throwing three complete games last week. The reality is Meylan has been on a heater for a month and she’s a big reason why the Cowgirls could win the Big 12 Tournament title next week and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to the Big 12 award, Meylan was also named the pitcher of the week by the NFCA, Softball America and D1 Softball.

In the past two weeks she’s taken down ranked teams and rivals alike with a streak that is hard to top.

Ruby Meylan’s Month

We are all witnesses.



🔸 3-0 this week with a 0.67 ERA

🔸 Eighth straight complete game

🔸 First OSU pitcher with eight or more consecutive CG’s since @carrieeberle had nine in 2020 #GoPokes | @rubymeylan pic.twitter.com/BgIOPkgbUy — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) April 27, 2026

Last week she threw three complete games. The first was a big one, a matchup with a Top 20 Texas team down in Austin. She shut out the Longhorns and gave up just two hits, with four strikeouts and no walks.

She wrapped up the week with two starts against Baylor in conference play, as the Cowgirls swept the Bears. In two complete game wins she gave up 10 his, three runs and two earned runs. She struck out 11 and finished the week with a 0.67 ERA.

This is just the latest feat for the right-hander, who has thrown like one of the best pitchers in the nation. The previous week, she threw three complete gave victories over ranked teams — one against then-No. 1 Oklahoma and two against Arizona, which is currently a game ahead of the Cowgirls in the Big 12 standings. The first win over Arizona was a 10-inning contest.

Dating back to the OU win, she claimed four ranked wins in seven days, something no other Oklahoma State pitcher has ever done.

Going back further, Meylan hasn’t lost a game in which she’s been involved in the decision since March 25 against Tulsa. She entered the game in relief and pitched 4.2 innings to claim the victory as OSU won, 10-7.

Dating back to that game, she’s thrown 77 innings without taking a loss. Her last loss was on March 21 against BYU.

Entering the final weekend of the Big 12 season, Meylan has a record of 23-6 with a 2.20 ERA in 35 games and 22 starts. She’s struck out 177 and walked 45 in 193.2 innings while batters are hitting .215 against her.

The Cowgirls (34-13, 14-7 in Big 12) are playing their final week of regular-season action. OSU hosts Tulsa on Wednesday and Kansas for a three-game series that begins on Friday to wrap up conference action.

The other Big 12 superlatives came from Arizona. Sydney Stewart was the player of the week while Rylie Holder was the freshman of the week.