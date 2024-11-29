Shedeur Sanders Breaks Colorado Record vs. Oklahoma State
With 171 passing yards in the first half versus Oklahoma State on Friday, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders broke the school’s single-season passing record.
Sanders was 18-for-22 in the first half of play, leading the Buffs to a 21-0 lead with two touchdowns, one of which was an 11-yards strike Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter. The senior quarterback — who will be NFL bound following an impressive season with Colorado — needed just 40 yards to break the mark. He ultimately surpassed Roy Detmer’s 28-year-old mark.
Sanders broke the record on a 10-yard pass to LaJohntay Wester.
Sanders came into the game against Oklahoma State with 3,488 yards in total, with a 30-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He’s completed 73.4% of his passes on the season in what is a likely first-round worthy season.
Per Mel Kiper's latest big board, Sanders ranks No. 4 overall, and is the top slinger on the board. Hunter, the team's ironman receiver/cornerback, ranked No. 1.
Oklahoma State sits at just 3-8 on the season, and is cruising to 3-9 with a 21-point halftime deficit. This will mark the first time head coach Mike Gundy hasn’t made a bowl since his very first season with the program.
Colorado seemed to be cruising towards a potential College Football Playoffs berth before a double-digit loss to unranked Kansas last week. Now a 3-loss team, the Buffaloes will need some luck to see the CFP.
