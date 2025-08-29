How Hauss Hejny’s Injury Affects Oklahoma State Football
On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Cowboys got their first win of the season, defeating UT Martin, 27-7, in the team’s opener.
After failing to win a conference game last season — ending on a nine-game losing-streak — it was pivotal the Cowboys start off strong this season. And they did just that in handling the Skyhawks.
New starting quarterback Hauss Hejny was both the high and low point of the night, showing off his talent in the team’s first few drives of the game, then subsequently leaving due to injury following OSU’s third drive of the game. In his short time on-field, he was able to go for 96 yards through the air and two touchdowns, helping to earn more than half the team’s points in just a quarter.
Per various reports, Hejny broke his left foot Thursday night, and is expected to miss about five weeks with a surgery planned.
On Friday afternoon, Oklahoma State released a statement on X regarding the situation: “Oklahoma State quarterback Hauss Hejny sustained an injury during the Cowboys’ season-opening win over UT Martin Thursday night and will not be available for multiple weeks.”
“We’re proud of the way Hauss played last night and wish him a full and speedy recovery,” coach Mike Gundy said. “I’m thankful for our medical staff and their ability to provide prompt, top-tier care for our team.”
Given he landed the starting job, Hejny's injury is sure to send ripple effects through the team's season, starting with No. 7 Oregon next week. OSU will now roll with backup Zane Flores, who was set to see time against UT Martin regardless, though they'd likely rather have Hejny's affinity for big plays against one of the top teams in the nation.
Flores managed the rest of the opener well, finishing 13-for-20 for 136 passing yards and no touchdowns. For the most part, he threw high-percentage checks downs and short-range passes, though he did connect on a few bigger plays. He helped the Cowboys get into field goal range a few times, and eventually set up a drive that would see a rushing touchdown.
Given how they both started the season, the job might've been Hejny's to lose, so his missing time could offer up minutes that wouldn't have been there for Flores. He's been touted as a talented part of the team's roster for years now, and will finally have his chance to prove it with the offensive reigns for the next several weeks.