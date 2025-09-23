How Social Media Reacted to Oklahoma State Firing Mike Gundy
On Tuesday, Oklahoma State did the inevitable in letting go of Mike Gundy after 21 seasons.
The winningest coach in program history, Gundy put Oklahoma State football on the map, using his 21 seasons to amass plenty of 10-plus-win seasons, bowl victories, a Big 12 championship, first-round NFL Draft picks and plenty more.
While his time with the program will ultimately be remembered fondly, his exit was less than ideal. Last season, his squad went just 3-9, failing to win a single conference game. This year appeared to be on the same, if not worse, trajectory, starting out with a win, but seeing back-to-back losses — Gundy’s worst-ever to Oregon, and a rather embarrassing loss to Tulsa just last week.
The timing of Gundy’s parting was odd. Many speculated he’d be let go over the weekend, but he instead showed up for a Monday presser, seemingly ready to coach against Baylor this upcoming Saturday.
The firing, the timing and the implications of it sent the college football world into a frenzy. Below is how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Tuesday’s news:
The Cowboys will now move forward with Doug Meacham as their interim coach. They're unlikely to be favored in a single Big 12 matchup to finish out their season, and are left somewhat devoid of the talent needed to win those games. The return of Hauss Hejny could infuse some life into the program — as the slinger put together a few highlight-filled drives in the season opener — though he's still out indefinitlely.
Additionally, with just how gargantuan Gundy was within the program, his leaving is sure to send a ripple effect across the current roster in the form of redshirts and transfers.
Despite the rougher timing of the firing, Oklahoma State should have ample time to nail down its coach of the future, which will be pivotal to competing in the new era of college football. Earlier in the day, Oklahoma State on SI evaluated three potential options for OSU's new head coach candidacy.
The Cowboys are set to face Baylor at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 27. The Bears are currently 20.5-point favorites as of Tuesday.