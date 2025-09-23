Three Potential Head Coach Candidates for Oklahoma State Football
For the first time in 21 years, the Oklahoma State football program is in need of a head coach.
Mike Gundy, relieved of his duties after a 1-2 start, brings with him the most wins in program history, numerous 10-plus-win seasons and, most simply, the best era of Cowboy football ever.
Despite that, it was high time both sides moved on, and the Cowboys are now in need of a head coach to lead them through the new era of college football.
Below are three options Oklahoma State will likely take a look at as they search for their next program leader:
Zac Robinson, Atlanta Falcons OC
A former Oklahoma State quarterback, Robinson has long been linked to the Cowboys, even before Gundy’s firing.
He’s seen a fast rise in the coaching hemisphere, starting out as an assistant quarterbacks and receivers coach with the Super Bowl-winning Rams under Sean McVay.
Last season, he was hired as the Falcon’s offensive coordinator, helping them to a solid offensive season. This year’s start hasn’t been especially hot for Atlanta, potentially opening the door for OSU to nab one of the young offensive minds in football.
Collin Klein, Texas A&M OC
Collin Klein would be another young assistant tagged with a future as a head coach. He played collegiately for Kansas State, becoming one of the Wildcats’ best-ever quarterbacks.
He then coach with KSU, eventually being promoted to offensive coordinator. He then parlayed that into the same job with Texas A&M, where he currently has the Aggies offense in great shape.
Klein seems to be cruising for a head coaching position at one school or another, and the Pokes could make sure its them, given his familiarity with Big 12 football.
Barry Odom, Purdue HC
An Oklahoma native, Odom makes plenty of sense as OSU’s next head coach. He was born in Lawton and coached at Ada High School, before beginning a steady rise in college football.
He’s had numerous high-profile jobs within the sport, including head coach of Missouri, defensive coordinator at Arkansas, before landing as Purdue’s head coach in December of 2024.
Odom has become proven within the college football world, and if OSU is looking for stability in the post-Gundy era, he could offer it.