Oklahoma State Can Capitalize on Tulsa Struggles to Right Ship
The Oklahoma State football program desperately needs a win this Friday.
They’re only a week removed from the 69-3 beatdown they suffered to now-No. 6 Oregon, but the weight is still felt as they move into their third game of the season. It was the largest loss in the Mike Gundy-era, and seemed as much, with Oregon getting out to a fast start and not letting up.
A few questions hung in the air following a fine opening win against UT Martin, but Oregon’s two-way dominance brought dozens more to the surface.
Will the offense find its calling card this season, especially with backup Zane Flores at the helm? Can the defense shake off the flashbacks of its previous season, where it was fairly porous in failing to win a conference game? Can coach Gundy rebound, as he usually does, with his team’s back against the wall?
Luckily, the Cowboys have an inter-state matchup in Tulsa ahead of them. One they should win, and answer some questions in the process.
Where OSU has struggled so far this season, Tulsa has too. They sit at 1-2 on the season, only owning a win against Abilene Christian in their own opener.
The Golden Hurricane suffered a close, seven-point loss to New Mexico State in Week 2, before a disappointing 42-23 beatdown from Navy on their home turf. Now, they waltz into Boone Pickens Stadium Friday hoping to even up their season.
Much like the Cowboys, Tulsa hasn’t necessarily found a groove on either side of the ball. Their defense has been the better of the two units, but struggled mightily to stop Navy’s ground-game. Offensively, they’ve faced shocking similar struggles as the Pokes.
With a solid outing, Gundy and the Cowboys can somewhat right the ship on Friday, at least answering a few more questions before Big 12 play begins. Successful offense could help Flores gain confidence and chemistry before facing tougher defenses. Stopping Tulsa's attack could do the same for OSU's defense, which is in dire need of an energy boost.
Oklahoma State failed to win a Big 12 game last season, and will be looking to exact some revenge this year in a fairly wide open conference. And Friday's bout with Tulsa should serve as a launchpad.
The Cowboys and Golden Hurricane kick off at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 19.