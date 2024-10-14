Oklahoma State Reevaluating Starting QB: ‘We’re Working All of Our Guys’
Oklahoma State has used its bye week to reevaluate things. And after suffering three-straight conference losses, that’s a breath of fresh air for many fans.
At his audio-only press conference on Monday morning, OSU head coach Mike Gundy told reporters that the team is reevaluating its starting quarterback, saying “we’re working all of our guys — I told the coaches we needed to make a decision by Thursday.”
The news isn’t a massive shock, as longtime slinger Alan Bowman hasn’t been the picture of excellence in the last few weeks with the team reeling. Despite a careers-worth of experience, Bowman has seen just 12 touchdowns to eight interceptions this season, throwing for 1,653 yards with a 67.1 quarterback rating.
With a strong BYU coming up this Friday, many — including Gundy — think it could be time for a change.
The competition is likely between Bowman, redshirt sophomore Garret Rangel and former four-star recruit Zane Flores, who Gundy said has indeed been going through reps.
Bowman has the most experience, and very well might be the best option in the short-term. But as a seventh-year with no more eligibility and the season already marred with three losses, Gundy could pivot towards a long-term approach in Rangel or Flores.
Rangel has seen his fair share of action in his time with the Cowboys, but Flores is somewhat of a question mark, being a highly-touted recruit who’s yet to show what he can do.
If Gundy opts to throw all three into action this Saturday, it would be a familiar feeling for fans, who went through the same process with Bowman, Rangel and Gunnar Gundy just last season. Bowman eventually won out, and carried that into this season, but has yet to find his old groove.
