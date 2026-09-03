Oklahoma State Football Offers Ky’ren ‘Goatman’ Edmon for Class of 2028

The Oklahoma State Cowboys don’t announce scholarship offers. But players do. And sometimes those players have great nicknames.

Recently, Ky’ren Edmon, a running back from Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School in Bradley, Ill., announced on social media that he received a scholarship offer from the Cowboys. He’s a Class of 2028 recruit that has two years of high school football left.

But a quick look at his social media shows that he has a nickname — ‘Goatman.’

So will the ‘Goatman’ come to Stillwater? Well, stay tuned.

OSU’s Latest Class of 2028 Offer

In Edmon’s posted highlights on his social media, he provided his stats for the 2025 season, his sophomore year — 892 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns with seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He was named first-team all-conference and noted that he was the first sophomore to achieve that in school history.

He’s already started his junior year as BBCHS started last month and he posted highlights from his first game, during which he rushed for 161 yards and four touchdowns.

He did not post whether he had received the opportunity to make an official visit to OSU or not, but those invitations have been filtering out for weeks as players who have received and accepted those invitations have posted those to social media. Many of them are Class of 2027 targets.

Oklahoma State will open its 2026 season on Saturday when it travels to Tulsa to face the Golden Hurricane, which will be the first game of new head coach Eric Morris’ tenure.

The Cowboys are working on trying to boost its Class of 2027 numbers, which feature 12 commitments that cannot sign until December. The class leans to the offensive side, featuring quarterback Carson White of Fort Bend Hightower (Missouri City, Texas), who was the first commitment of the cycle.

Morris and his staff have secured commitments from several skill positions, including Bolingbrook (Ill.) running back TJ Lewis, American Leadership Academy (Queen Creek, Ariz.) tight end Talan Scott, wide receiver Cooper Hooker from Pryor High School (Quapaw, Okla.) and Argyle (Texas) wide receiver Ake O’Neal.

The Cowboys have other offensive commitments — Jenks (Okla.) offensive lineman Odaefe Oruru, Troy (Texas) offensive lineman Sonny Mullen and Ensworth (Nasvhile, Tenn.) offensive lineman Jake Baker.

The defensive side is lighter and includes Choctaw (Okla.) linebacker Israel Hammonds, Broken Bow (Okla.) defensive back Bryson Brown, Trinity (Euless, Texas) High School safety Chayce Davis and Baton Rouge Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.) edge rusher Jayden Vessell.