Ollie Gordon Comes to Life Late Against Arkansas
Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State’s prized back who finished within the top-seven of Heisman voting just a year ago, saw a tough performance against Arkansas Saturday. But the junior showed up when it mattered.
With the game locked at 31-31, Gordon saw one of just a handful of highlights on the day, a 12-yard run that would be the go-ahead score. Even better, he tacked on the two-point conversion on a throw from Alan Bowman, as well.
Gordon finished just 49 yards on 17 carries on the day, escaping a score-less game with his double overtime game-winner.
Luckily for the running back, quarterback Alan Bowman and co. kept the Cowboys afloat in the second half and into overtime. The Razorbacks had the junior’s number Saturday, loading the box early and often and not letting him loose. It was an obvious part of Sam Pittman’s game plan, but one that OSU failed to capitalize on until the second half.
Last season, Gordon rushed for the most yards in college football, getting beat out for the hardware by winner Jayden Daniels, as well as four other quarterbacks and Marvin Harrison Jr.
His 1732 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns was one of the better seasons in the Cowboys history, and he got off to a similarly hot start in the first game of the 2024-25 season. Against a quality opponent in South Dakota State, he rushed for 126 yards on 28 carries, scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
Gordon will look to rebound next week with a matchup against in-state rival Tulsa, before a streak against ranked Big 12 opponents in No. 11 Utah and No. 17 Kansas State.
