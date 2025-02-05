Oklahoma State President Kayse Shrum Resigns
Oklahoma State is having a shakeup at the top.
On Wednesday, the OSU Board of Regents announced it has accepted university president Kayse Shrum’s resignation. Shrum began her tenure as OSU’s president in July 2021 but has decided to end her tenure after roughly three and a half years.
“Dr. Shrum has led with passion and vision, championing key initiatives in academics, research and innovation while advancing OSU’s land-grant mission,” the Board of Regents released in a statement. “During her tenure, Oklahoma State University has experienced record enrollment, student retention rates, research funding, and philanthropic support setting the stage for a bright future. From the outset of her presidency, she was thrust into a critical role of navigating the disruption within the Big 12 Conference. Dr. Shrum worked tirelessly to help stabilize the league and protect OSU’s athletic programs, ensuring the university remained competitive on the national stage. “
Among her work with OSU athletics was the hiring of Chad Weiberg as athletic director in the months after she took over. During her time at OSU, she also oversaw a number of head coaching changes, including the hirings of Steve Lutz, Jacie Hoyt and David Taylor.
Shrum was also a key figure in this offseason’s discussions surrounding Mike Gundy’s future as the OSU football coach. Gundy’s relationship with Shrum and Weiberg was reportedly a strong factor in his negotiations that resulted in a restructured contract.
“The Board will begin the process of identifying the next leader for Oklahoma State University and will provide updates as that process moves forward. In the meantime, we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the momentum of OSU’s mission to serve the state of Oklahoma and beyond.”
As OSU searches for its next president, finding someone committed to not only growing the university but also the athletic programs will be key to the future of OSU athletics. While the university president has always played a role in athletics, in this age of NIL and the transfer portal, a strong presence at the top has never been more important.
