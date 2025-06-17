Oklahoma State Wins Bedlam Series for 2024-25 Season
Oklahoma State is once again the best in Oklahoma.
On Tuesday, OSU announced that it has once again won the all-sports Bedlam series. For the 2024-25 athletics year, OSU won the battle 15-10, marking its second straight victory in the battle.
Since beginning the Bedlam battle in the 1999-2000 athletics year, OSU has had the upper hand in the matchup 14-11-1. While that could paint a picture of a back-and-forth battle, it has actually been an indication of how OSU sports have grown in the past decade.
Since the 2013-14 season, OSU has only lost the Bedlam series once and tied in one other year, winning 10 of the past 12 matchups. Considering how it has often felt that this is a golden age of OSU athletics, the Bedlam numbers certainly back that up.
While the rivalry has obviously entered a new era with the Sooners moving to the SEC, the Cowboys still have found ways to make sure they take care of business against their top rival. Although the rivalry isn’t scheduled the same anymore, the battles between OSU and Oklahoma can still bring out some of the best parts of the college game in the state.
Of course, this Bedlam battle was much different than any others in recent history, as it did not feature a football game. With any regular season Bedlam matchups seemingly off the table for maybe a decade, the Cowboys and Sooners will simply have to fight for bragging rights in all of their other sports.
Still, the ultimate bragging rights in the battle each season have usually been tied to the winner of Bedlam football. That was especially the case in any season where OSU managed to get the win, considering the lopsided series history in favor of the Sooners.
While the Sooners have a distinct historical advantage in football, the tide has certainly turned in OSU’s direction in other sports in recent history. With OSU winning the Bedlam series in most years, it’s apparent that OSU might take its entire athletics program a bit more seriously than Oklahoma, which has a tendency to focus on a limited number of sports.