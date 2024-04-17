OSU Soccer: Cowgirls Release 2024 Schedule
Oklahoma State’s soccer schedule is set for 2024.
After a 12-8 season that ended with a 1-0 loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship, the Cowgirls are looking to bounce back and make another run next season. Under coach Colin Carmichael, the Cowgirls have been no stranger to success, and his 20th season will give the team another opportunity to compete in the Big 12.
Last season, OSU struggled in Big 12 play, going 5-5 against conference opponents. Despite the team’s struggles, OSU was dominant at home, going 9-1.
OSU has had a successful spring exhibition season through four matches. Including shutout wins against Central Oklahoma and North Texas, OSU is undefeated going into Saturday’s spring finale against SMU. After the matchup with the Mustangs, it will be nearly four months before the Cowgirls are back in action.
In 2024, the Cowgirls will begin their season with an exhibition against Tulsa on Aug. 9. Their regular season will start in Lincoln for a matchup against Nebraska on Aug. 15.
OSU’s home opener will be against Oral Roberts on Aug. 18. Although it will no longer be a conference matchup. OSU will host a Bedlam matchup at Neal Patterson Stadium on Aug. 22.
A few weeks later, the Cowgirls will begin their Big 12 slate at Baylor on Sept. 12. On Sept. 15, the Cowgirls will host senior day against Texas A&M-Commerce before their first Big 12 home match against new conference opponent Colorado on Sept. 19.
OSU will wrap up its regular season on Oct. 25 when TCU visits Neal Patterson Stadium. The Big 12 Championship will occur from Oct. 30 to Nov. 9 before the NCAA Tournament begins on Nov. 15.
The Cowgirls’ schedule is not easy, but they will look to power through and make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2020.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.