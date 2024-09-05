Star OSU Wide Receiver Ahead of Arkansas Matchup: ‘Love Playing an SEC Team’
Ahead of Oklahoma State’s matchup against its former in-conference rival turned SEC squad in Arkansas, the Cowboys are ready for a new challenge.
Brennan Presley — the team’s star wide receiver — is ready to mix it up.
“I mean, I love playing an SEC team,” Presley said at practice ahead of the matchup. “Just getting out of conference, just get that feel of something different every once in a while. So I’m excited to play this one.”
Presley picked up where he left off in Week 1, grabbing seven receptions for 35 yards and a timely touchdown. As a senior last season, he notched 101 receptions for 991 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns.
His sentiment’s are likely familiar team-wide, as Oklahoma State is set to face the Big 12 conference in just a few weeks, where they’ll see familiar teams week in and out. The SEC has also been a juggernaut in year's past, and teams are looking for any and every chance to get their licks in.
Regardless of how tough the matchup against Arkansas will be, the Cowboys will need to be battle-tested in order to make the newly-added 12-team Playoff. And a non-conference win against an SEC opponent could do wonders for the team’s end-of-season resume.
Getting a win over the Razorbacks will be paramount, as the Cowboys take on No. 11 Utah and No. 17 Kansas State in consecutive weeks.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.