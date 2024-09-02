Tough Test in Arkansas on Horizon for No. 17 Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State has sometimes faltered early in years past, sometimes playing down to their non-conference opponents. Even on rare occasions losing.
But the Cowboys were not to be denied Saturday, kicking off their 2024 campaign by routing a quality opponent in South Dakota State.
Ollie Gordon jumpstarted what many hope will be another Heisman-worthy campaign, this time running for 104 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns in total. At the same time, Alan Bowman showed his veteran skill, throwing for 267 yards, completing 25-of-34 passes for three touchdowns through the air.
Next week, though, Oklahoma State will face a much tougher test: the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Arkansas saw a Week 1 win of their own, trumping in-state rival Arkansas Pine-Bluff a whopping 70-0. The Razorbacks were able to test drive three quarterbacks in total, rolling out one 100-yard rushing in Ja’Quinden Jackson and seeing 14 different receivers register a catching the offensive onslaught. All while holding their opponent to zero points.
While the No. 17-ranked Cowboys will likely remain projected to win, Arkansas will be a much tougher test than SDSU, and perhaps one of their hardest games in the next few weeks.
The game against Arkansas could very well set the tone for the rest of the Cowboys season, which quickly ramps up after a contest against Tulsa. In two weeks, the team will face No. 12 Utah, who many experts projected to win the new-look Big 12.
