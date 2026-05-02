Two OSU Cowgirls Golf Stars Claim All-Big 12 Ahead of NCAA Tournament

As the Oklahoma State Cowgirls golf team prepares for the NCAA Tournament next week, two players were recently singled out for All-Big 12 recognition.

Marta Silchenko was named to the first team and Ellie Bushnell was named to the second team, based on their body of work this season which included a tie for fourth place in the Big 12 championships.

Both golfers, along with the rest of their teammates, will play as the No. 4 seed in the Chapel Hill regional from May 11-13 as they try to advance to the NCAA championships later in May.

OSU’s All-Big 12 Golfers

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Congratulations to @SilcenkoM for earning a First Team All-Big 12 selection this year!#golfschool | #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/sb5TRQeQ20 — OSU Cowgirl Golf (@OSUcowgirlgolf) May 1, 2026

Silchenko was also name the co-scholar athlete of the year. She was part of a first team that included Arizona’s Charlotte Back, Arizona State’s Patience Rhodes, Baylor’s Malena Castro, Houston’s Moa Svedenskiöld and TCU’s Camille Min-Gaultier. Iowa State and UCF put two players on the first team. Iowa State’s Pammy Chookaew and Nichakorn Pinprayroon were included, along with UCF’s Mila Jurine and Pimpisa Sisutham.

She leads the Cowgirls in five different categories — stroke average (71.35), average scoring vs. par (+0.1), rounds in the 60s (10), rounds at par-or-better (14) and top-10 finishes (7). She is ranked No. 28 in the NCAA Division I Individual Rankings and No. 61 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. The Latvia native has put together a career-best season.

Bushnell was on a second team that included multiple selections from four schools. Arizona State featured Fai Rubrong and Paula Schulz-Hanssen; Baylor featured Yurang Li and Silje Ohma; Houston featured Maelynn Kim and Natalie Saint Germain; and Kansas featured Lyla Louderbaugh and Ebba Nordstedt. Texas Tech’s Lauren Zaretsky also made the team.

Bushnell set a career-best with a 73.06 stroke average for a single season. She also had a single-season best 109 birdies and had four Top 10 finishes, which were more than her first two seasons in Stillwater combined.

Bushnell had the best score for OSU in the Big 12 Tournament with a 1-under 215 for the 54-hole event. She was in contention for the individual title until she shot a third-round 75. Silchenko finished with an even-par 216. Bushnell, Silchenko and Summer Lee, who finished in a tie for 12th with a 2-over 218, were selected to the all-Tournament team.

OSU is preparing to play in the NCAA regionals for 20th time in the last 32 years and is seeking another trip to the NCAA national championship tournament, where its ended its season each of the last five years.