OSU Cowgirls Golf to Start Road to NCAA Championships at UNC

Even without a win at the Big 12 Tournament, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls will begin their quest to reach the NCAA national championship tournament next month.

The Cowgirls learned on Wednesday that they would be the No. 4 seed in the Chapel Hill regional, which will be hosted by the University of North Carolina from May 11-13. This is the 20th time the Cowgirls have been to regionals in the last 32 years.

OSU’s national ranking helped them get a high seed in the regional. Ranked No. 20, the only schools in the regional ahead of them are Texas (No. 5), North Carolina (No. 12) and Mississippi State (No. 17). The UNC Finley Golf Club is a par-70, 6,177-yard layout.

Oklahoma State in NCAA Regionals

OSU has reached the NCAA national championship tournament each of the past five years, including last season when it finished third in the Gold Canyon Regional. In North Carolina, the top five finishers will earn a trip to the NCAA championship tournament from May 22-27 at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

Oklahoma State is coming off finishing in a tie for fourth place in the Big 12 championships, which were held last week in Dallas, Texas. As a team, the Cowgirls finished 10-over par with an 874, tied with Arizona State. Iowa State won the event at 5-under par 859, which was 15 shots ahead of OSU.

Three Cowgirls made the All-Big 12 tournament team for the first time since 2021 — Ellie Bushnell (T-5), Marta Silchenko (T-8) and Summer Lee (T-12).

Bushnell had the best score for OSU with a 1-under 215 for the 54-hold event. She was in contention for the individual title until she shot a third-round 75. Silchenko finished with an even-par 216 and Lee finished with a 2-over 218.

The other Cowgirl who placed all three rounds was Yu-Chu Chen, who finished at 10-over 226. Tarapath Panya and Grace Kilcrease also played. Panya’s scores were used for the team score in the second and third rounds while Kilcrease’s score was used in the first round.

The Cowgirls enter the regional with three tournament victories this season and five other Top 3 finishes. OSU has also been in tournaments with six of the teams in the Chapel Hill regional with a 6-3 record, including a 2-0 record against both Mississippi State and Virginia.

The rest of the teams in the regional include Kent State, Virginia, Michigan State, NC State, High Point, Furman, Richmond and Howard.