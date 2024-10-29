Oklahoma State Receiver Nearing in on Cowboy Reception Record
The Oklahoma State Cowboys fell to the Baylor Bears on Saturday as their winless streak continued in the Big 12 Conference. It has been tough treading for the Cowboys this season and the bad has certainly outweighed the good when comes to wins and losses.
Oklahoma State has found a silver lining for the 2024 football season in senior wide receiver Brennan Presley. Presley’s weekly statistics may not jump off the paper each week but what he has done on the football field may be one of the toughest accomplishments in all of collegiate football.
Presley has been consistent… very consistent.
All Presley has shown during his career is that he can catch the football. During his first two official seasons in Cowboy orange, he recorded 50 and 67 catches. Presley broke out of his shell a season ago when he recorded a team-high 101 catches. He is already up to 56 catches this season and is closing in on one of the greatest to ever do it for Oklahoma State.
Following a 15-reception, 183-yard game against Baylor, Presley was knocking on the door of a prestigious record at Oklahoma State. With his 15 receptions in the loss to the Bears, Presley now has 281 career receptions.
He is now only 12 catches behind Oklahoma State legend Rashaun Woods who electrified the crowd during his run with Oklahoma State from 1999-2003. Woods finished his career with 293 catches and has held the top spot on the all-time career catch record for over 20 years.
Presley has a promising matchup this week at home against Arizona State. If he can string together another monster day, he could possibly break the record in front of the home crowd. Presley is averaging seven catches per game this season and in all likelihood the record will fall against TCU. The bottom line is the record will fall for Presley, and it may be one he holds onto for a very long time for the Cowboys.
