Cowgirl Soccer Ends Season With Tough Loss at Arkansas
Oklahoma State’s season is over after a tough match in Fayetteville.
On Friday, OSU women’s soccer lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to end its season. The Cowgirls fell to No. 2 seed Arkansas 4-0 in a match that was never close.
The Cowgirls’ night got off to a poor start, allowing a goal in the sixth minute. Kate Doyle’s score for the Razorbacks was the first in what would be an explosive first half for Arkansas.
After her hot start to the season, Grace Gordon had cooled in recent weeks, and she was unable to replicate her early season magic against one of the best teams in the country. Gordon finished the night with eight saves, but her four goals allowed were far too much for OSU to overcome.
Anaiyah Robinson punched in the second goal for the Razorbacks in the 16th minute, but the Cowgirls’ two-goal deficit was still manageable. That changed only a couple of minutes later. In the 18th minute, Doyle scored her second goal of the night to push Arkansas’ lead to 3-0.
As OSU looked to escape into halftime with only a three-goal deficit, another shot got past Gordon. Kiley Dulaney’s goal pushed Arkansas’ lead to 4-0 in the 41st minute to effectively seal the match.
After halftime, the Cowgirls’ defense improved, and they did not allow another goal, but by that point, it was too late. The Cowgirls could never get much to go their way, finishing the match with only three shots on goal.
Despite a disappointing finish, the Cowgirls still have a season to be proud of, making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020. Their 14-5-3 record also saw the program’s most wins since 2019.
While this loss is a tough way to end a once-promising season, Colin Carmichael’s team has plenty to look forward to going into 2025.
