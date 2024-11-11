Cowgirl Soccer to Face Arkansas in First Round of NCAA Tournament
Oklahoma State is back in the NCAA Tournament.
On Thursday, the NCAA announced the field for the 2024 women’s soccer tournament. OSU was among the 64 teams selected and will play against Arkansas in the first round.
The Cowgirls and coach Colin Carmichael are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020. With an all-time NCAA Tournament record of 11-9-6, the Cowgirls will look to make an improbable run.
While the odds might be stacked against the Cowgirls to finish the year with an unbelievable run, they already began the year with one of the best starts in program history.
OSU began the year 8-0-1 before suffering its first loss against Colorado early in Big 12 play. While the Cowgirls’ record was noteworthy in itself, how they got there was even more impressive. Behind the spectacular play of goalkeeper Grace Gordon, the Cowgirls didn’t allow a single goal in their first nine matches.
The Cowgirls cooled off from their impressive start but still played solid throughout Big 12 play, going on a five-match winning streak near the end of the regular season. After beating Cincinnati 3-2 to begin the Big 12 Championship, OSU lost 5-0 to BYU in its quarterfinal match, leaving its fate up to the selection committee.
OSU will play at No. 2 seed Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks have been among the best in the country throughout the season, going 14-2-2.
OSU has shown it is capable of upsets throughout the season, but Arkansas might be the Cowgirls’ toughest challenge yet.
The Cowgirls’ match against Arkansas is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
