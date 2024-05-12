Cowgirl Tennis Falls Short Against Tennessee in Sweet 16 to End Season
Oklahoma State entered Saturday with national title hopes but ended the day with a heartbreaking defeat.
OSU’s women’s tennis team lost 4-2 to No. 16 Tennessee in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Cowgirls were the No. 1 team in the country with a 29-0 start, but their first loss came in heartbreaking fashion at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater.
Trailing 3-2 with Ayumi Miyamoto and Anastasiya Komar still playing on Courts 5 and 1, the Cowgirls looked to stave off elimination. Both players battled through adversity and extended their sets but could not overcome the hole they had put themselves in.
Komar lost the third set in a tiebreaker, as Tennessee’s Sofia Cabezas sealed her team’s victory and a spot in the Elite Eight. The match did not end in OSU’s favor, and the team’s early momentum quickly came to a halt.
OSU got on the board first, winning the doubles point on Courts 1 and 3. However, the Cowgirls lost the first singles point after Lucia Peyre left with an injury. Peyre did not play in doubles and was unable to get through the first set before her afternoon ended.
No. 3 Ange Oby Kajuru put OSU up 2-1 after beating Elza Tomase on Court 2. However, Tennessee did not lose another match to end OSU’s undefeated season.
Despite the loss, Chris Young’s team still had one of the most successful seasons in OSU history. Although the Cowgirls have had deeper postseason runs in his tenure, their consistent placement at No. 1 and the ITA indoor championship made 2024 an unforgettable campaign.
The season ended with a disappointment, but the Cowgirls should be able to carry the momentum from this season into the next. However, the Cowgirls missing out on the opportunity to win a national championship in front of their home fans might sting for a while.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.