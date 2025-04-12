Cowgirl Tennis Finding Stride Ahead of Postseason
Oklahoma State is beginning to look like the dominant team it was last season.
OSU women’s tennis has had a much worse season in 2025 than it did in 2024. Of course, that doesn’t mean much, considering the Cowgirls lost only one time last season.
Still, the Cowgirls have struggled to look like one of the best teams in the country in 2025 after consistently being at the top last year. However, those struggles are beginning to subside at the perfect time for OSU coach Chris Young’s team.
OSU is set for its final regular season match of 2025 on Sunday when it heads to Ames to face Iowa State. If the Cowgirls can secure a win against the Cyclones, they will enter the postseason with an abundance of momentum.
After starting the season 7-6 and splitting its first two conference matchups, the Cowgirls have rattled off 10 straight wins. With all of those victories coming against Big 12 competition, the Cowgirls are also tied with Texas Tech for the top spot in the conference, with an 11-1 record in Big 12 play.
Of course, the Cowgirls were undefeated through the regular season in 2024 and cruised to a Big 12 title. While the beginning of 2025 didn’t go as planned, the Cowgirls have looked much more like the dominant team most expected over the past few weeks and could be en route to winning another conference championship.
In the latest ITA rankings, the Cowgirls came in at No. 19, making them the second-highest-ranked Big 12 team behind only No. 15 Texas Tech. OSU is also one spot ahead of No. 20 UCF, which is the only Big 12 team to beat the Cowgirls this season.
Considering OSU’s history and how it’s played over the past month, there is no reason to count out the Cowgirls as the postseason looms. While competing for an NCAA Championship might be a bit far-fetched this season, a run to the Big 12 title could give the Cowgirls the confidence they need to make some noise nationally.