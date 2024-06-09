Cowgirls Shine in NCAA Track and Field Championships
After another successful track and field campaign, some Cowgirls have earned All-America honors.
At the NCAA Championships on Saturday, OSU finished with 23 points in Eugene, Oregon, to finish 14th in the final standings. That mark is good for the second-best in program history, trailing only the Cowgirls’ 2016 season.
Gabija Galvydyte finished third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:00.23. Her performance earned her first-team All-America status in the event for the third consecutive season, making her the third Cowgirl to accomplish the feat.
"It was an interesting race," Galvydyte said. "I was really happy with the way I fought and I was so close with about 100 (meters) to go… but those other two girls just had a better kick in the end. Everyone is so fast and can run amazing times, so it's really cool to be able to compete with them."
Taylor Roe also helped the Cowgirls in the NCAA Championships, scoring nine points across the 5,000 and 10,000 meters to earn first-team All-America honors. Meanwhile, Bailey Golden earned first-team All-America honors in the Heptathlon, making her the first Cowgirl to do so in that event.
After failing to score in her first two outdoor championships, Golden helped the Cowgirls in 2024 and finishes her career with program records in the indoor and outdoor long jumps and the Heptathlon.
OSU associate head coach Josh Langley reminisced about the impact Golden has made on the program and vice versa.
"It's not often you get the ending to your career that you want," Langley said. "I am so grateful for Bailey believing in this program and trusting her college career to us. She has been the backbone of the group and is going to be missed by all… She might not have been the most vocal leader, but no one outworked her. She was respected by everyone during her time here. She started a tradition and I'm thankful for her dedication."
Meanwhile, Winny Bii and Olivija Vaitaityte earned second-team All-America honors with their performances to round out the Cowgirls’ impressive showing over the weekend.
