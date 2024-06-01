Decorated Oklahoma State Golfer Maddison Hinson-Tolchard Earns All-Big 12 Honors
On Friday evening, Oklahoma State golfer Maddison Hinson-Tolchard earned her third consecutive All-Conference nod.
The accomplished senior from Perth, Australia, was one of 11 players to be honored on the All-Big 12 Women's Golf team and was the only golfer from OSU to make the list.
Hinson-Tolchard closed her career with an impressive final season, placing third individually in the East Lansing Regional to help OSU advance to the NCAA Championship. Hinson-Tolchard also defeated Oklahoma's Nina Lang in the Bedlam Cup and recorded Top 10 finishes at the Schooner Fall Classic and the Carmel Cup.
The Cowgirls' standout has had a remarkable run in Stillwater, winning Big 12 Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023. Hinson-Tolchard has also collected Women's Golf Coaches Association First and Second-Team All-American honors in her illustrious career and is now a three-time All-Big 12 honoree.
As a junior in 2023, Hinson-Tolchard won the Big 12 Individual Championship and was named to the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team. At the NCAA Championships that season, the OSU standout placed fourth individually, the highest of any Oklahoma State golfer in 13 years.
Outside of NCAA competition, Hinson-Tolchard has participated in the U.S. Women's Open and the World Amateur Team Championship. Representing Australia, the Cowgirls' star tied for eighth place in the latter and helped lead her home country to a tie for sixth place, its highest finish in nine years.
With Hinson-Tolchard's collegiate career coming to a close with the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, the Perth product will leave Stillwater as one of the most accomplished golfers in program history.
