Big 12 wrestling action begins for the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday night.

The No. 2 Cowboys and the No. 14 Sun Devils square off in Tempe, Ariz., at 7 p.m. central time on ESPN+. It’s the first dual road trip of the season for the Cowboys, who also face Stanford on Sunday in Palo Alto, Calif.

While the Cowboys have already faced a ranked opponent this season (Nebraska), this will be the Sun Devils’ first shot at a ranked opponent. It also represents a return to Arizona for Cowboys wrestler Sergio Vega, who is from Tucson, which is less than two hours south of Tempe.

ASU head coach Zeke Jones made mention of Vega, saying he’s looking forward to his 149-pound match against Pierson Manville. Vega is the defending NCAA champion at 141 pounds but has moved up a weight class this year.

Here’s how to watch and listen to Friday’s dual, along with probable matchups.

No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 14 Arizona State

Oklahoma State’s Jax Forrest. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday, Nov. 20

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

TV/Stream: ESPN+

Radio: 93.7 KSPI-FM (Karsten Melton)

Records

Arizona State: 3-0

Oklahoma State: 2-0

Head Coaches

Arizona State head coach Zeke Jones. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nebraska: Zeke Jones

Oklahoma State: David Taylor

History: Oklahoma State holds a 42-4 edge over Arizona State in the all-time series. But all four Cowboys losses have come in Tempe. OSU hasn't fallen to Arizona State since Feb. 3, 1993, winning the last 22 contests. The Cowboys are 2-0 against ASU under David Taylor.

About Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils Kaleb Larkin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is Arizona State’s first serious match of the year. The Sun Devils hosted Arizona Christian, Hope International and Embry-Riddle in the ASU Invitational last weekend and won the three duals by a combined score of 152-6. Head coach Zeke Jones was hyping the match on Friday, calling it “Touchdowns and Takedowns” since the Sun Devils and the Cowboys meet on the football field on Saturday.

No. 14 Arizona State currently has three wrestlers inside the Top 10 of FloWrestling’s national rankings, with No. 3 Nicco Ruiz at 165 pounds, No. 5 Kaleb Larkin at 174 pounds and No. 9 Kyler Larkin at 141 points. Early this year, Kyler Larkin is 8-0 and is riding an 11-0 career record in dual meets since last season.

About Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's Cody Merrill (left) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys weren’t going to win every match this season, but it took them well into their dual with Nebraska last week to finally lose a match. OSU had a 16-match win streak in duals to start the season before Lorenzo Norman lost in the 174-pound class. The incredible part of OSU’s 27-6 win is that the Cowboy were facing the No. 3 Cornhuskers. That’s how significant the gap was between the two programs that night.

Freshman Rocklin Zinkin made the biggest splash of the dual, as he upset Nebraska’s Vincent Robinson, who at the time was No. 4 in the country and the defending national champion in the 125-pound division. That victory allowed Zinkin to crash the national rankings for the first time this season with FloWrestling ranking him at No. 4.

The Cowboys have six wrestlers in the Top 5 in their weight class entering this showdown. Along with Zinkin there is Jax Forrest (No. 1, 133), Sergio Vega (No. 1, 149), Landon Robideau (No. 1, 157), Casey Swiderski (No. 5, 165) and Cody Merrill (No. 2, 197).

Probable Matchups

Oklahoma State Cowboys Landon Robideau. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State Weight Arizona State No. 4 Rocklin Zinkin - Fr. (6-0) or Troy Spratley (0-0) 125 No. 12 Christian Castillo - So. (7-0) No. 1 Jax Forrest - So. (5-0) 133 No. 23 Adrian Meza - Jr. (7-1) No. 15 Jayden Raney - Fr. (4-0) 141 No. 9 Kyler Larkin - So. (8-0) No. 1 Sergio Vega - So. (4-0) or Jordyn Raney - Fr. (7-0) 149 No. 17 Pierson Manville - Jr. (6-1) No. 2 Landon Robideau - So. (4-0) 157 Gabriel Delgado - So. - (7-0) No. 3 Casey Swiderski - Sr. (4-0) or LaDarion 'Dee' Lockett - So. (5-1) 165 No. 3 Nicco Ruiz - Sr. (6-1) No. 14 Alex Facundo - Sr. (3-0) or Lorenzo Norman - So. (5-2) 174 No. 5 Kaleb Larkin - Jr. (6-0) No. 11 Mikey White - Fr. (4-0) or Bennett Berge - Sr. (5-1) 184 No. 21 Aidan Brenot - Sr. (5-1) No. 2 Cody Merrill - So. (4-1) 197 Aidan Ysaguirre - So. (8-1) or Billy Ward - Fr. (8-2) No. 14 Dreshaun Ross - Fr. (4-1) HWT No. 29 Ben Szuba - Fr. (5-0) or Kal El-Fluckiger (7-1)

*-Matchups will be updated when officially released; Rankings per FloWrestling.