Rocklin Zinkin was probably going to be ranked at some point this season for Oklahoma State. But he did it in the splashiest possible way.

The Cowboys freshman, who wrestles at 125 pounds, made a huge debut in the rankings at both FloWrestling and Intermat after he upset Nebraska’s Vincent Robinson, who at the time was No. 4 in the country and the defending national champion in the division. It was only Robinson’s fifth career loss in a dual match and Zinkin improved to 6-0 on the season.

With the victory, Zinkin is No. 4 at FloWrestling and No. 6 at Intermat. The loss knocked Robinson down one spot at FloWrestling (No. 5) and three spots at Intermat (No. 7).

The Cowboys have a ranked wrestler in every weight class, with none of them ranked lower than No. 15.

How Cowboys Stack up in Rankings

Zinkin’s match was the first of the dual and it set off the sellout crowd when he defeated Robinson on tiebreakers, 2-1. The Fresno, Calif., native was one of the highest-profile recruits in the Cowboys’ 2026 class. He joined the program after he won three California state championships and was a four-time finalist at Buchanan High School.

The Cowboys won eight of their 10 matches on Friday against the Huskers, who were ranked No. 3 going into the match. Victories helped keep the Cowboys’ three defending national champions at No. 1 in their weight classes at FloWrestling — Jax Forrest (133 pounds), Sergio Vega (149 pounds) and Landon Robideau (157 pounds).

Vega is moving up a weight class after winning the title at 141 pounds as a freshman. Vega is No. 2 in the 149-pound class per Intermat.

Intermat also made one significant change to its heavyweight rankings. The site removed Oklahoma State’s Konnor Doucet for now, given that he is unavailable until the spring semester. That allowed the site to put another Cowboys freshman, Dreshaun Ross, in the rankings for the first. He was ranked No. 13 after his loss to Nebraska’s Cade Ziola last week. He was already ranked in the Top 15 at FloWrestling.

As a team, the Cowboys are ranked No. 2 at Intermat and No. 5 at FloWrestling in Division I duals. The Cowboys are ranked No. 2 on both sites in Division I tournaments.

Oklahoma State is at Arizona State on Friday night, the opening of Big 12 action for both teams. The first match is set for 7 p.m. central. On Saturday, the Cowboys football team faces the Sun Devils in Tempe at 9:15 p.m. central.

Flo Wrestling Rankings

(Week 4)

125: Rocklin Zinkin (No. 4, unranked last week)

133: Jax Forrest (No. 1, No. 1 last week)

141: Jayden Raney (No. 13, No. 13 last week)

149: Sergio Vega (No. 1, No. 1 last week)

157: Landon Robideau (No. 1, No. 1 last week)

165: Casey Swiderski (No. 5, No. 6 last week)

174: Alex Facundo (No. 14, No. 14 last week)

184: Michael White (No. 11, No. 10 last week)

197: Cody Merrill (No. 2, No. 2 last week)

HWT: Dreshaun Ross (No. 14, No. 15 last week)

Intermat Rankings

(Week 4)

125: Rocklin Zinkin (No. 6, unranked last week)

133: Jax Forrest (No. 1, No. 1 last week)

141: Jayden Raney (No. 15, No. 15 last week)

149: Sergio Vega (No. 2, No. 2 last week)

157: Landon Robideau (No. 1, No. 1 last week)

165: Casey Swiderski (No. 3, No. 3 last week)

174: Alex Facundo (No. 12, No. 12 last week)

184: Michael White (No. 12, No. 11 last week)

197: Cody Merrill (No. 2, No. 2 last week)

HWT: Dreshaun Ross (No. 13, not ranked last week)