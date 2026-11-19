Arizona State wrestling coach Zeke Jones remembers the last time his weekend was filled with “touchdowns and takedowns.”

At least that’s what he is calling this weekend in Tempe, Ariz. His No. 14 Sun Devils will host the No. 2 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Friday at 7 p.m. central at Desert Financial Arena. The following day, the Cowboys football team will face the Sun Devils next door at Mountain America Stadium.

The last time the Sun Devils had a weekend like this was 2019.

“The last time we had a weekend with this magnitude was when we beat Penn State, which hadn’t lost in five years and was ranked No. 1 in the country,” Jones said to reporters in Tempe, including the Arizona Republic’s Michelle Gardner. “The next day we beat No. 4 Oregon [in football].”

Jones hyped up Friday’s showdown, one in which the Sun Devils have already released “probable matchups” for on social media.

Zeke Jones on Oklahoma State Wrestling

A stacked lineup card 🔱



Here’s the anticipated matches for Friday’s Big 12 Dual against the Cowboys ⬇️#ForksUp /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/GZdwjxWmX3 — Sun Devil Wrestling (@ASUWrestling) November 18, 2026

Jones said that the matchup with Penn State drew more than 10,000 to DFA in 2019. It’s possible the showdown with the Cowboys can do the same, considering Oklahoma State fans will be coming in on Friday for Saturday’s football game. The Cowboys just sold out their dual match at home last Friday with Nebraska, the day before the Cowboys hosted the Texas Tech Red Raiders in football, which was also a sellout.

Jones was more than happy to hype up the matchup between two of the Top 15 programs in the country.

“The most national championships ever won in any sport in the NCAA is Oklahoma State wrestling,” Jones said. “They've won 34 national team championships. So, just to give you a perspective of what's coming here, the No. 2 ranked team in the country with the most NCAA title. So to me that's fun.”

Nearly all the projected matchups feature wrestlers that are ranked nationally, including three No. 1-ranked wrestlers for OSU — Jax Forrest, Sergio Vega and Landon Robideau.

Jones said the match he is most looking forward to is the Vega match at 149 pounds where he’ll face Pierson Manville. Vega is a Tucson native who won a title at 141 pounds last year and has moved up a class. Manville is an all-American and U-20 national champion in Greco-Roman wrestling. The pair have faced each other before, as Manville also wrestled at 141 pounds last year.

“They went back and forth, so it’s not a gimme by any means,” he said. “I know Pierson’s excited about that match. But it just lets you know the quality of the programs.”