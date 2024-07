Mason Harbour Joins Oklahoma State Cross Country and Track as Assistant Coach

It’s π‘ͺ𝒐𝒂𝒄𝒉 Mason now πŸ€



I’m excited to announce that I will be staying in Stillwater as an Assistant Coach for OSU Track & Field and Cross Country! Since I was a kid, it was a dream of mine go to OSU and work in sports… Praise God that now I’ve gotten to do both πŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/D3nOs61KxS