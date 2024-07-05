Mason Harbour Joins Oklahoma State Cross Country and Track as Assistant Coach
On Tuesday, Mason Harbour announced on social media that he has been promoted to Assistant Coach of Oklahoma State's cross country and track team.
Harbour has taken a unique path to becoming a coach for the Pokes, coming to Stillwater in 2018 to study sports media. A 2021 graduate of OSU, Harbour worked as a sports reporter at the O'Colly until joining Oklahoma State's Athletic Communications department as an intern.
After beginning his master's degree in Stillwater, Harbour became an SID and graduate assistant for the Pokes track and field program. Following his graduation in May, Harbour was promoted to assistant coach for cross country and track in July.
Harbour joins head coach Dave Smith, associate head coach Josh Langley and six other assistant coaches on OSU's cross country and track team.
The Pokes boast one of the top cross country programs in the nation with five national titles and the most recent coming in 2023. Oklahoma State also has a solid track and field program with a number of alumni heading to Paris for the Summer Olympics.
So far, OSU products Chase Jackson, Ieva Gumbs, Ariadni Adamopoulou and Jacob Fincham-Dukes have all punched their tickets to the Olympic Games in August.
For Harbour, his career as an assistant coach begins on August 30, when the Pokes host the Cowboy Preview to kick off the cross country season. Just under a month later, the team will run in Stillwater again for the annual Cowboy Jamboree.
The team's final regular season meet will be on Oct. 19, when Oklahoma State hosts the Weis-Crockett Invitational.
