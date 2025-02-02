Oklahoma State’s Fouad Messaoudi Shatters Mile School Record
The Oklahoma State Cowboys may have one of the most dangerous groups of distance runners in the entire nation. The Cowboys are currently the only team in the NCAA with five men in who have ran 3:56 or faster.
On Saturday, Oklahoma State took part in day number two of the Razorback and DeLoss Dodds Invitationals. The meet was highlighted by a tremendous performance in the mile from a Cowboy superstar.
It didn't take long for the Cowboys to pick up right where they left off Friday at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as Fouad Messaoudi took home first place in the men's Mile with a blazing time of 3:52.66. Messaoudi's mark not only shattered the school record by over two seconds, it was also the seventh-fastest time in NCAA history.
Close behind Messaoudi was Brian Musau with a time of 3:54.78, earning a fifth-place finish overall and the third-best mark in school history. Also joining them in the top ten were Laban Kipkemboi in seventh place at 3:55.88 and Ryan Schoppe in eighth place at 3:56.09. These four marks, accompanied by Alex Steete’s time of 3:56.03 at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in December, established Oklahoma State as the only team in the NCAA this season with five men at 3:56 or better in the Mile at the time
Hafez Mahadi kicked off the action at the Razorback Invitational by breaking the school record in the 800 Meters with a scorching time of 1:47.69, becoming the first man in program history to go under 1:48. Mehdi Yanouri promptly broke the new record just one heat later with a time of 1:47.12, reclaiming his OSU record that he set at last year's Razorback Invitational. Not far behind was Laban Kipkemboi at 1:48.54, tied for the sixth-best time in program history.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.