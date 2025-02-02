Oklahoma State’s Fouad Messaoudi Shatters Mile School Record

2025 Razorback Invitational | Men's Mile



1) 3:52.66 Fouad Messaoudi (OkSt) WL, MR, No. 7 C

2) 3:52.81 Simeon Birnbaum (Or) No. 9 C

3) 3:53.95 Reuben Reina [UA record, No. 11 AmC]

4) 3:54.57 Tomas Palfrey (Or)

5) 3:54.78 Brian Musau (OkSt)

6) 3:55.31 Yaseen Abdalla [PR, No. 2 UA]