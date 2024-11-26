Oklahoma State XC Runner Sivan Auerbach Wins 2nd Straight Elite 90 Award

Congratulations to our very own Sivan Auerbach for earning the Elite 90 Award for the second consecutive season in cross country!



She’s just the second OSU athlete to win the award twice, joining @cowgirlsb’s Jules Callaham, who did so in 2021 & 2022!#GoPokes I #NCAAXC pic.twitter.com/LcqoVgcuCp