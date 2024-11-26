Oklahoma State XC Runner Sivan Auerbach Wins 2nd Straight Elite 90 Award
One of the most prestigious awards in all of collegiate sports may be one many people have never heard of. Oklahoma State Cross Country athlete Sivan Auerbach became only the second athlete in O-State to win the ELITE 90 award for the second time.
The ELITE 90 is an award found by the NCAA, recognizing the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers.
The ELITE 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s 90 championships.
Sivan Aeurbach is a graduate Student from Ein Ayala, Israel. Her 2024 awards have continued to pile up this season. She was named to the 2024 USTFCCCA All-Academic team, 2024 Outdoor NCAA All-Academic First Team, 2024 Academic Big 12 First Team, 2024 Indoor First Team All-American and was the 2024 Indoor Big 12 Champion in the 1,000 Meters.
Her tremendous skill on the Cross-Country Course during her career and especially during her final season with the Cowgirls has solidified her as one of the best athletes to ever do it. Despite the rigorous demand of a collegiate athlete, Auerbach continued to show the true definition of a student-athlete.
She maintained a 4.0 grade point average while she continued to study computer engineering and electrical engineering.
She became the second athlete in Oklahoma State history to win the ELITE 90 award more than one time. The only other athlete to accomplish the distinguished honor was Jules Callaham. Callaham won the award as a sophomore for the Cowgirl softball team in 2020-21. She won the award again during the 2021-22 Oklahoma State Cowgirl softball season.
