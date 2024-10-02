Oklahoma State Set to Host Golf Regional, Cross Country Championships in 2027
Stillwater is set to host a couple of NCAA Championships.
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced the sites of various future postseason events, including two that will take place in Stillwater.
In 2027, Oklahoma State will host the men’s and women’s NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in Stillwater. The Greiner OSU Cross Country Course is considered one of the best in the country and is no stranger to hosting postseason events.
In 2020 and 2022, it hosted the NCAA Championships, along with the 2021 Big 12 Championship and 2023 Midwest Regional, with Stillwater hosting both events again over the next couple of years.
Dave Smith, OSU’s director of track & field and cross country, is excited about the program’s ability to host the event.
"We are incredibly proud of our course and so appreciative of the Greiner Family for providing us with the opportunity to bring the best cross country meet in the world back to Stillwater," Smith said. "We also want to the thank the NCAA Track & Field and Cross Country Committee for their confidence in our ability to host a great championship event."
Meanwhile, OSU will also host a 2027 Men’s Golf Regional. Karsten Creek has been home to a number of NCAA and Big 12 postseason events in the past and will be a piece of the postseason picture again.
In 2018, OSU and Karsten Creek hosted the 2018 NCAA Championships, with OSU winning the team title. As OSU continues to build its athletic program and adds more facilities in coming years, Stillwater will continue to be a destination for various postseason events.
