Oklahoma State Women's Tennis Team Faces Three-Year Probation
In some bad news out of Stillwater this weekend, the NCAA has announced that after recruiting violations made by OSU women's tennis head coach Chris Young, OSU could face up to three years probation. The athlete was not named publicly by the university or the NCAA.
First reported by College Tennis Nation, Young's violations include initiating contact with athletes before they officially entered the transfer portal, having team members act as go-betweens and failing to follow or understand NCAA transfer contact rules.
"Oklahoma State Women’s Tennis faces three years of probation for recruiting violations regarding illegally contacting athletes, per release. The NCAA found that Oklahoma State HC Chris Young improperly contacted transfers and told a player not to cooperate with investigators, violating head coach responsibility rules. Several coaches took photos of the improper contact happening in person and reported them to the NCAA enforcement office," wrote CTN on X.
On top of the probation OSU will also have to pay a fine of $35,000 plus 1% of the women’s tennis program budget and will reduce its official visits by 18% based on the average number of visits for the previous four years. The Cowboys are also prohibited from unofficial visits for 10 weeks during the spring of 2025, which could be a significant hit to their team next season.
Young will also be suspended for two regular-season matches at the start of the 2025-26 season. He also must fulfill a four-year show-cause order, which he is not allowed to communicate with potential transfers in December for each year of the order.