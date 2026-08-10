Oklahoma State Wrestling Learns Home, Away Big 12 Opponents for 2026-27

The Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling team learned the next piece of its 2026-27 schedule when the Big 12 Conference revealed each team’s conference opponents.

The Cowboys don’t have a 2026-27 schedule posted on its web site. But at least one non-conference match has been scheduled, per Nebraska. The Cornhuskers will meet the Cowboys in a dual meet on Nov. 13 at Gallager-Iba Arena.

That is the night before the Cowboys football team will get their shot at the Red Raiders, who enter this season as defending Big 12 champions for the first time.

Dates and times for the matches will be set later.

Oklahoma State’s Big 12 Opponents

The Cowboys will have four matches at home and four matches on the road leading up to the Big 12 Championships at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

The home matches including Missouri, West Virginia, Wyoming and Utah Valley. The road matchups will feature Oklahoma, Arizona State, Iowa State and Northern Iowa.

Missouri and Oklahoma both left the Big 12 for all sports but are members for wrestling because the SEC does not sponsor the sport. Wyoming, Utah Valley and Northern Iowa are affiliate members for similar reasons.

Last season the Cowboys had a 15-1 record in dual meets and a 7-0 record in Big 12 action. Last year Oklahoma State defeated Arizona State, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Missouri, Utah Valley, Northern Iowa and Iowa State last season. OSU did not face Wyoming.

The Cowboys are going to Arizona State for the second straight year.

Oklahoma State is coming off a 2025-26 in which it finished second in the NCAA Championships under head coach David Taylor. Three of his freshmen — Sergio Vega, Landon Robideau and Jax Forrest — all won national titles, making the Cowboys the first program in history to record three freshman champions in one year at the national tournament.

The return of those three champions, along with a stellar transfer class and another top recruiting class should allow the Cowboys to compete for a national title next year.

Last week, the Cowboys announced that they had sold out of season tickets in reserved sections at GIA for home matches. Season tickets in general admission or Club 34 are still available. But, OSU has sold 5,024 season tickets, 500 more than last season.

OSU sold out two duals last season and had an average attendance of 9,259, breaking the previous season attendance record set the year prior.