Blockbuster Home Dual Wrestling Schedule Awaits the Cowboys
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are quickly sneaking into the category of college wrestling’s gold standard conversation. The Pokes recently revealed their 2025-26 home dual schedule, igniting anticipation for a season of high-stakes showdowns in Gallagher-Iba Arena. With second-year head coach David Taylor in the driver's seat, the Cowboys are gearing up for another Big 12 and NCAA title chase. For the Cowboys, this home slate is a crucible built to forge champions.
The Cowboys are fresh off a 14-1 record a season ago, which included a Big 12 title and a top-5 NCAA finish in 2024-25. They will host seven powerhouse opponents: Iowa, Iowa State, Little Rock, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Stanford and Utah Valley this season. This slate, stacked with five top 25 teams from last season, promises to test OSU’s future championship aspirations.
The Bedlam rivalry with Oklahoma headlines the schedule, with OSU riding a 20-dual win streak, tying a series record. Last year’s 35-3 thrashing in Norman showcased Troy Spratley's dominance, and the 189th meeting is set to blow the roof off of GIA. Iowa, ranked No. 2 last season, brings a historic rivalry with OSU, leading 29-26-2. OSU is seeking its first win in Gallagher-Iba against the Hawkeyes since 2017. Iowa State, a Big 12 foe, returns after OSU’s 21-12 victory in 2024, while Northern Iowa’s tight duals (three of the last four decided by five points or fewer) guarantee drama.
Stanford, a rising Pac-12 program, faces OSU for the fourth time, with the Cowboys outscoring the Cardinal 95-16 in recent matchups. Little Rock, a newer opponent, enters its fifth meeting despite OSU dominating the series. Utah Valley is another Big 12 opponent in the mix and will be seeing their third clash after OSU’s road win in 2024.
With Gallagher-Iba’s over 10,000 seats expected to sell out, the Cowboys are poised to build momentum toward the 2026 NCAA Championships in Philadelphia. They will be led this season by returning national runner-up Troy Spratley, who will look to guide incoming prodigies like Ladarion Lockett this season.
As Oklahoma State eyes a 35th national title, this home slate blends rivalries, ranked foes, and emerging programs. It will likely set the stage for a season of relentless pursuit. Cowboy wrestling is ready to lay the foundation for something special.