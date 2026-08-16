Oklahoma State Wrestling Schedules 12 Duals for Upcoming Season

Just a few days after releasing their opponents for Big 12 action, the Oklahoma State wrestling team released its remaining non-conference opponents for the 2026-27 season.

Among the four non-conference duals is Nebraska, a match that has been widely known about since Nebraska posted its non-conference schedule earlier this summer. That match is set for Nov. 13 at Gallagher-Iba arena. It's the night before the Cowboys take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in football. It also marks Nebraska’s first trip to GIA for wrestling since 2010.

The other non-conference home dual is against Drexel, based in Philadelphia. The road duals are against Iowa and Stanford. The Cowboys faced both teams last season, with both coming to Stillwater.

Setting the Schedule

For now, the only duel with a firm time and date is the Nebraska match. The other will be announced. OSU sold out two duals last season and had an average attendance of 9,259, breaking the previous season attendance record set the year prior.

In Big 12 action, the Cowboys will host Missouri, West Virginia, Wyoming and Utah Valley. They will travel to Oklahoma, Arizona State, Iowa State and Northern Iowa.

The Big 12 lost four affiliate members in wrestling from last season as they all joined the Pac-12 for the 2026-27 season. Those schools include Air Force, Northern Colorado, North Dakota State and South Dakota State. Only Air Force is FBS in football. Cal Baptist, which does not play football, discontinued its wrestling program after last season and left the Big 12 as an affiliate member.

That left the league with nine members for the upcoming season, and the league went to a traditional round-robin schedule, where all nine programs will play each other once.

Along with the 12 duals, the Cowboys will also go to the Tulsa Nationals.

Last season the Cowboys had a 15-1 record in dual meets and a 7-0 record in Big 12 action. Last year Oklahoma State defeated Arizona State, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Missouri, Utah Valley, Northern Iowa and Iowa State last season. OSU did not face Wyoming.

The Cowboys got more good news earlier in the week when Konnor Doucet received another year of eligibility and will return to Oklahoma State for what will be his seventh year of college athletics.

Oklahoma State is coming off a 2025-26 in which it finished second in the NCAA Championships under head coach David Taylor. Three of his freshmen — Sergio Vega, Landon Robideau and Jax Forrest — all won national titles, making the Cowboys the first program in history to record three freshman champions in one year at the national tournament.