Three Oklahoma State Golfers Draw Same Tee Times at U.S. Open

Someone at the United States Open has a sense of humor.

The United States Golf Association released the tee times for the first two rounds of the U.S. Open on Thursday and Friday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton N.Y. Included in the tee times is a threesome that will be fun to OSU fans.

The most notable group is one comprised entirely of Cowboys as former OSU stars Peter Uihlein and Sam Stevens will play with current Cowboys player Eric Lee, who is in the field as an amateur after qualifying last week.

The trio received one of the earliest tee times on Thursday, which is set for 5:57 a.m. central off the No. 10 tee. Then, on Friday, the trio will tee off from No. 1 at 11:52 a.m. CT.

OSU U.S. Open Times

Rickie Fowler. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ethan Fang, one of three current Oklahoma State players in the field as an amateur, received one of the earliest tee times of the first round on Thursday. He’ll tee off at 5:46 a.m. central time with Jayden Schaper and Jackson Suber as they will start on No. 1. On Friday, the trio will flip into a later tee time at 11:41 a.m. CT from No. 10.

Former OSU player and Ben Hogan Award winner Rickie Fowler will tee off from No. 1 on Thursday at 6:41 a.m. CT with Daniel Berger and Keegan Bradley. The trio will tee off on Friday at 12:36 p.m. from No. 10.

Alex Noren, another former Cowboys golfer, will play the first two rounds with Maverick McNealy and Sepp Straka. They will tee off on Thursday from No. 10 at 7:03 a.m. CT and then tee off from No. 1 on Friday at 12:58 p.m. CT.

Preston Stout, the reigning Big 12 champion, landed an afternoon tee time on Thursday with Davis Thompson and David Puig. The trio will tee off from No. 1 at 12:14 p.m. CT and then flip to No. 10 on Friday at 6:19 a.m. CT. Stout qualified for the U.S. Open by winning NCAA Championship medalist honors earlier this month.

Viktor Hovland will be paired with two former U.S. Open champions — Bryson DeChambeau (2020, 2024) and Matt Fitzpatrick (2022) — as he chases his first major championship. The trio will tee off from No. 10 on Thursday at 12:25 pm. CT and then from No. 1 on Friday at 6:30 am. CT.

Right after that trio, three former U.S. Open champions will tee off from No. 10, one of which will be former OSU star Wyndham Clark, who won the event in 2023. He, along with Dustin Johnson (2016) and Gary Woodland (2019), will begin action at 12:36 p.m. CT and then tee off Friday from No. 1 at 6:41 a.m. CT.