Why Rickie Fowler Is Playing a Unique Set of 3D Printed Irons
While he doesn’t consider himself much of a tinkerer anymore, Rickie Fowler has always been known to mess around with his clubs.
Now working with Cobra, Fowler has taken a leap into a different approach to his golf game: 3D printing his irons.
Cobra is widely known as the pioneer of the 3D printing iron game, and Fowler’s affiliation with them made it an easy decision.
Fowler wasn’t sold on the 3D printing club game right away. He said he went through several rounds of testing before he even considered using them on Tour. But eventually he found what he was looking for.
He admits that many if not most golfers do not want to go through the testing process, but he doesn’t see it that way.
He claims to have always been “a golf equipment nerd” and is willing to go the extra mile to improve his game with Cobra.
To hear more about Rickie Fowler and these unique Cobra irons, watch the clip above with Dan Evans. And see the show’s full archive on SI Golf.
