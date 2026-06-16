These Former Oklahoma State Golf Stars Seeking U.S. Open Title

The Oklahoma State Cowboys don’t just have three amateurs at the U.S. Open. They have several former stars, too.

At least five former Oklahoma State Cowboys are in the field as pros for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton N.Y., which starts on Thursday. They played their first practice rounds on Monday, just as three current Cowboys did — Preston Stout, Eric Lee and Ethan Fang.

One of these Cowboys pros has won a U.S. Open. Here are the five former OSU stars in the event, what they’ve done and how they’re playing this season.

Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Clark claimed the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Golf Club, putting him among the select group of players that have won a major championship. As a former champion in the last 10 years, he was automatically in the field. In May, he claimed his fourth PGA Tour title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. His only other Top 10 finish in a major was a tie for fourth in the 2025 Open Championship.

He finished his college career at Oregon. But, before that, he played at Oklahoma State and in 2014 and was named was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and a first-team all-league selection. He was also selected as a first-team All-American by Golfweek and a second-team All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Rickie Fowler

Fowler has yet to win a major, but he’s been exceptionally close. He’s finished in second or a tie for second in the Masters, the U.S. Open and the Open and tied for third in the PGA Championship during his career. He’s won 10 professional events, including six on the PGA Tour. His last PGA Tour win was at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He qualified by being among the Top 60 players in the World Golf Rankings as of May 18.

In his two years at OSU, he made the cut in the 2008 U.S. Open, appeared in the Walker Cup and won the 2008 Ben Hogan award. After he left college, he was named PGA Tour rookie of the year in 2010.

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Hovland is seeking his first major. His best finished was a tie for second at the 2023 PGA Championship. He has finished in the Top 10 at least once in all four majors and was the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup winner in 2023. He’s won seven PGA Tour events, the last of which was in 2025 at the Valspar Championship. Hovland qualified with his Top 10 finish in last year’s U.S. Open.

The Norway native played at OSU from 2016-19, during which he won the U.S. Amateur and played in the Masters, the Open and the U.S. Open as an amateur. He was the low amateur at the Masters and U.S. Open and won the 2019 Ben Hogan award. He and the Cowboys won the NCAA Championship in 2018.

Alex Noren

Alex Noren. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Noren has played in the professional ranks for 21 years and has never won a PGA Tour event or a major. But he has 15 professional wins, all overseas, including 12 on the European Tour. His best finish in a major was in 2017 when he finished in a tie for sixth in the Open Championship. He’s won the British Masters twice and his last win was the 2025 BMW PGA Championship. That victory qualified him for the U.S. Open.

Noren was another import. The Sweden native played for the Cowboys for four years and was named an All-Big 12 selection during his time in Stillwater.

Pete Uihlein

Uihlein is playing for LIV Golf and has won six professional events, but none on the PGA Tour, where he was formerly a member. He’s had difficulty in major championships. He’s only made the cut three times in 11 tries and his best finish was a tie for 44th at the 2017 Open Championship. He made the field through final qualifying, which is a 36-hole, one-day event with a set number of berths in each tournament across the U.S.

While at OSU he won the 2010 U.S. Open and was the No. 1 ranked amateur in the world, earning him the Mark H. McCormack Medal. He was also named to the 2009 Walker Cup team and won the Ben Hogan Award in 2011.