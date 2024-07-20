Baylor Beats out Oklahoma State and Others to Land 4-star RB Michael Turner

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star RB Michael Turner has committed to Baylor, per @Hayesfawcett3🐻



He ranks No. 82 NATL. (No. 5 RB) in the 2025 On300‼️



Read: https://t.co/1NFDLCttj7 pic.twitter.com/yZdwO88MiW