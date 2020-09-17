Oklahoma State 2021 Prospect Sets Commitment Date

STILLWATER -- Another of Oklahoma State's 2021 prospects has set a commitment date. CJ Noland, a 6-3, 215-pound guard out of Waxahachie (TX) High School, announced on Twitter he's set his commitment date for Sept. 22, his birthday.

Noland, who included Oklahoma State in his top seven list back in early September, is choosing from that list including Kansas State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A & M, Troy and Vanderbilt.

Mike Boynton and Co. extended an offer to Noland back in May of 2020 and have put a lot of work into landing the talented Texas guard.

Noland averaged 20 points a game during his junior season and is poised to have an even better senior season this fall/winter.

He's also teammates with Jalen Lake, a three-star guard who Oklahoma State offered in late July.

Lake, who checks in at 6-4, 185-pounds, averaged 14 points and three assists per game this past season as a junior. He, just as Noland, is poised for a bigger senior season.