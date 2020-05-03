Recruiting Notebook: Commitments, Offers, Top Groups... This One Has It All

This past week was the busiest week for Oklahoma State recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cowboys received two commitments, handed out some offers and landed in a top group of 3 star offensive lineman out west.

The two most notable moments of the week were the commitments of Ty Williams, Muskogee safety and Jaden Nixon, Frisco running back.

These marked the 2nd and 3rd commitments of the 2021 class and fill areas of importance as far as the future is concerned with multiple high level players on the current roster in their last season or two at both positions.

At the top of the secondary, Williams is the definition of a ballhawk, intercepting 16 passes in two seasons, 9 of which came in his junior season while serving as the starting quarterback as well for Muskogee. Nixon is a scat back type, excelling in the run and passing game where he exhibits elite speed similar to that of former Cowboy, Tyreek Hill.

I conducted an exclusive interview with Jaden just two days ago about his commitment and his life overall. He gave very insightful information about his skills and some never heard before information about his journey to becoming a Cowboy commit.

Another piece of information pertaining to OSU came out just a few days ago about a possible commitment coming in the next few days.

Danny Stutsman, an outside linebacker out of Florida tweeted that he will be announcing his commitment sometime this week. Stutsman included Oklahoma State in a top 6 a little over a week ago and sit in a decent position to land the Florida native.

Stutsman is on the east coast but OSU is also trending on the west coast with three star offensive tackle, Isaia Glass, who lives in Queen Creek, Arizona.

Glass named Oklahoma State in a top 7 on twitter along Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State, Utah, Kansas State, and Iowa State.

There is no timeline for Glass’ commitment but it is a positive to see the Cowboys remaining popular across the nation.

Speaking of national recruiting, the first offer of the week fits that bill. The Cowboys extended an offer to Michael Trigg, Seffner Christian Academy tight end, in Seffner, Florida.

Trigg is about as popular a recruit you will find, garnering 48 total offers to date. Catching 82 balls for 1,232 yards and 16 touchdowns will do that to you, though. At 6’4 208 pounds, he is not considered more of a big receiver but is perfect for an H-back/Cowboy back role.

Among the best catching tight ends in the high school ranks and is also a high end basketball prospect, where is earning Power 5 offers as well.

The next offer was a bit closer to home in Braswell, Texas wide receiver Cam Smith.

Smith plays defensive back for Braswell as well but projects at wide receiver due to size, speed, and production.

He is a bit on the skinnier side, standing at 6’1 and 165 pounds but what he doesn’t have in weight, he has in speed. Smith runs in the 200 meter, long jump, triple jump, and relays at Braswell. His speed shows up on film in terms of separation in routes and after the catch.

Last season, Smith hauled in 76 receptions for 1,259 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was a First-team all-district at receiver and cornerback.

The third offer of the week was also in the North Texas area at Mckinney North high school for Dylan Frazier, an undervalued 2022 defensive end.

Oklahoma State is only Frazier’s third offer, the other two being SMU and Texas Tech.

When I say he is undervalued I mean it. Frazier has one of the fastest get offs i've seen in the 2022 class. When he is coming off the right side, he is a heat seeking missile that left tackles can never keep in one spot.

He is quick, fast, and twitchy and at 6’5 250 pounds moves like he's 220. He wraps up ball carriers immediately and rarely needs help after. He is great in pursuit from behind a ball carrier and is effective in setting the edge against the run.

As a sophomore in a good district, Frazier was responsible for 40 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and 7 pass break ups, batting down balls at the line.

He was named the district Newcomer of the Year and has barely tapped into his potential. This will be a major player to watch in the future.