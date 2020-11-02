Early November Recruiting Roundup; Recent Pledges, Commitments Showing Out

The past week has been a very good one in the Oklahoma State football recruiting department. From two new commitments, blue chip offers, and current commitments playing like All Americans, the future is beaming bright for the Cowboys.

Pokes Report brought you in-depth and speedy coverage of the two new commitments as they came in on Thursday and Friday mornings on this past week. The first of the pair was 2021 linebacker Nick Martin out of Pleasant Grove HS in Texarkana, TX. The second was four-star 2022 running back CJ Brown from the talented 2A squad in Beggs, OK.

On top of landing two commitments, the Cowboy staff made a late move for a 2021 running back out of Alabama. Deshun Murrell, a current UCLA commit reported an Oklahoma State offer on Oct. 29.

Pokes Report's Robert Allen and myself spoke with Murrell about the offer. Here is Robert's story on the new offer!

He told Robert he was "definitely interested" and told myself that "It honestly feels like a place that I could call home!!" and "It would be more of a home away from home fit." I asked Murrell if the new Cowboy offer will affect his recruitment and if a potential flip could come. He told me "I’d rather not say, but just know that I love OSU right now."

Also exciting in the Oklahoma State recruiting department are the performances that current Cowboy commits have been putting on the field on Friday nights.

The first of the performances was wide receiver commit Jaden Bray.

This video of Bray making a ridiculously acrobatic catch and fighting to the end zone began to circulate around Twitter after Friday's game. Bray, who only has six power five offers, five of which are in the Big 12, is ranked as nearly the 1000th overall player in the nation. Kasey Dunn however disagrees with this idea.

Another one of Kasey Dunn's commits that showed out on Friday was Allen's Bryson Green, one of the Green brothers committed to the Pokes.

Bryson decided he was just going to jump over his double coverage, snag a ball, break three tackles, and then strut into the end zone. This is something that is not uncommon for either of the twins. I have never heard much criticism on Kasey Dunn's recruiting, but if you know anyone who has ever said it, show them this and film their expression for me.

Pokes Report's Zachary Lancaster and I traveled to Midwest City on Friday to watch Cowboy commit Kale Smith take on Stillwater and fellow Cowboy commit Gabe Brown, a 2022 linebacker. Both players had very good games on the defensive side of the ball with Brown showing why he belongs as possibly the best in 2022 defensive player in the state.

In the game, he exploded for two sacks, two tackled for loss, an interception, a pass deflection, and multiple tackles as well.

We will have more in-depth coverage on the two commits as well as other players in the game later this week!

