Oklahoma State Pledge Ryker Haff a Nominee for Top In-State Offensive Lineman
On Thursday, The Oklahoman revealed its nominees for the top high school offensive lineman in the Sooner State.
Among the list was Oklahoma State commit and Owasso (OK) 3-star tackle Ryker Haff.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, Haff announced his commitment to the Cowboys in April when Mike Gundy and company began to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail. The Rams' standout was an important addition to the Pokes' 2025 recruiting class, as OSU holds just one other offensive line pledge in the cycle.
In addition to his size, Haff plays with good power and physicality, allowing the rising senior to easily finish blocks and punish defenders.
Alongside fellow 3-star tackle Jaylan Beckley, who has plenty of athletic upside, Kasey Dunn's offense could have two impactful offensive lineman stepping onto campus in the 2025 class if both players are able to develop once they arrive in Stillwater.
With 3-star running back DJ Dugar also on board with Oklahoma State in the 2025 cycle, having two solid offensive lineman in front of the Pflugerville Weiss (TX) tailback and potentially adding more is important for Dunn and company.
Haff is joined on The Oklahoman's list of 10 nominees by 4-star Bixby offensive lineman and Auburn pledge Broderick Shull, Elgin standout and Navy commit Jace Williams, fellow Owls star and Tennessee pledge Antoni Ogumoro, Jenks o-lineman and Tulsa commit Javion Antai, fellow Trojans trench player and South Dakota State pledge Cash Jacobsen, Haff's teammate and Arkansas commit Blake Cherry, Muskogee lineman and UNLV pledge Miguel Chavez and Moore standout Gracen Gruver, who is committed to Air Force.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.