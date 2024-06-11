Oklahoma State's Recruiting Success Continues with Pledge from DL Alexander McPherson
On Tuesday morning, 3-star IMG Academy (FL) edge rusher Alexander McPherson announced his commitment to Oklahoma State.
Hailing from Stuart, FL, McPherson is listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds with good strength and power on the edge. The 3-star defender chose Bryan Nardo and the Pokes over offers from Michigan State, Indiana, Pittsburgh and others.
"I really fit their defense because I am a versatile player," McPherson told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst John Garcia. "I say this because the end position in their defense is a true end, but he can also play at 4i, 5, 9, or even 3-tech sometimes. ... Another thing about their defense that I fit is their mindset, which is hard-nosed, smart football players."
McPherson is the third player to commit to OSU in the last four days, joining McKinney (TX) defensive lineman Jordan Covington and Killeen Shoemaker (TX) tight end Isaiah Butler-Tanner, who both announced their pledge on June 8.
McPherson joins Covington and 3-star edge Kyle Keya on the defensive line, giving Nardo and company a solid group in the trenches.
The Cowboys now have 12 total commitments in the upcoming recruiting cycle and are off to a great start with some of the busiest times on the recruiting calendar coming over the next few months. With the summertime usually a popular time for rising high school seniors to make their decision, it seems very likely that Oklahoma State will add a few more players to the group before school starts again in late August.
Following McPherson's pledge, Mike Gundy and company have the No. 26 recruiting class in the country and No. 4 class in the new-look Big 12, according to Rivals. Arizona State, TCU and Texas Tech currently sit ahead of OSU in the rankings, but with plenty of commitments still to come in the 2025 cycle, the Cowboys could rise quickly.
